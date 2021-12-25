Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy has a decent first day at the box office

Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy had a decent start at the box office on Friday. The film grossed Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 4 crores share) at the Indian box office. The opening day numbers are comparable with Nani’s previous film Gang Leader in Nizam, but Andhra is roughly 40% lower. In APTS, amidst the ongoing tensions with the Andhra Pradesh government and Pushpa holding screens, the film had a limited release, releasing in just over 400 theatres. Generally, a Nani starrer can release in around 600 theatres statewide.

Following is the territorial breakdown of Shyam Singha Roy’s opening day in India.

Nizam - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 1.65 crores share)

Ceded - Rs. 80 lakhs (Rs. 60 lakhs share)

Andhra - Rs. 2.40 crores (Rs. 1.45 crores share)

APTS - Rs. 6.20 crores (Rs. 3.70 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 80 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

Recently films are struggling to recover their investments in Coastal Andhra, but for this one, makers are carrying the risk with an "own release" while Nizam and Ceeded were sold to outside parties. The film needs Rs. 11 crores approx share to see its Nizam and Ceeded distributors break even. The initial word of mouth reports are satisfactory, and with the holidays period ahead, the film can be a successful venture. Regardless, the film will be another one to not reach its optimum result due to the external factors against it, and it will be even worse in two weeks when the big films are supposed to release.

