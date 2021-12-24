Shyam Singha Roy EXCLUSIVE: Nani says movie starts as Shyam’s film & ends as Mythiri’s, played by Sai Pallavi

Rahul Sankrithyan’s Shyam Singha Roy released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, its lead actors Nani and Sai Pallavi open up on the film, and their characters. Nani says that when this titular role came to him he was very happy. “I really enjoyed the narration. I generally listen to scripts as an audience, I don’t listen to it as an actor or what do I have to do in this. I try to just see the film in my head, and I’ll see if I love it as an audience, and I really enjoyed the narration so much. I thought that if we from all departments do it really well, then this has a chance of becoming something very special. That’s why I jumped in immediately,” says Nani.

Sai adds, “Very rarely we get characters which have other dynamics, and I was someone who wanted to do a Devadasi role sometime, but it was not a serious thought. So when this happened I was happy, but how they were going to put it across was my concern. Because the film is about Shyam Singha Roy and I wanted to know how much of it they might use in the film. So I was happy with how Mythiri’s character was portrayed, and so we went ahead with it.”

Sai informs that while Nani has already seen the full film, she has only seen the first half of it as yet. To that Nani adds, “It starts as Shyam’s film and it ends as Mythiri’s film.” This Telugu drama also features Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role.

Also Read | Blood Money Movie Review: A watchable thriller that needs a better execution