EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Nani has to say about Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey trailer; Deets Inside

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey’s trailer was unveiled a while back. The film is a Hindi remake of actor Nani’s 2019 Telugu sports-drama by the same name, and both the movies have been helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Nani shared his thoughts on Shahid and Mrunal’s Jersey trailer. “I loved it. I think the soul is intact. Usually what happens with remake films is, it might have good production values, nicely shot and all that will be there, but sometimes the magic or the soul will be missing. But with the Jersey trailer, I absolutely loved it and I think it’s going to be a very big hit when it releases,” says Nani.

After the Hindi version’s trailer release, Nani hasn’t spoken to Shahid yet, however he is in constant touch with Gowtam. “He calls me very often and shares how things are going with the Hindi release. Once he locked the edit, he called me and he was very happy with it. Couple of times he came on Shyam Singha Roy’s set too and showed me pictures from there, Jersey’s locations and all. So I think the film will do really well,” says Nani.

He informs that for now he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, but will watch Jersey on it’s release date, which is December 31. Shyam Singha Roy also features Sai Pallavi in the lead and releases on December 24. Meanwhile, Nani also has Dasara in the pipeline.

