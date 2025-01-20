North America Weekend Box Office (Jan 17-19): One Of Them Days surprises by toping charts; Wolf Man shocks with poor USD 10 million start

This weekend’s North American box office witnessed a surprising shake-up as Sony’s R-rated comedy One of Them Days managed to defy expectations and claim the top spot. Universal’s horror flick Wolf Man, meanwhile, failed to make an impact, debuting with underwhelming numbers, contrary to projections.

The former film, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, outperformed projections, grossing an impressive $11.6 million over its three-day opening weekend. The film achieved the feat while playing in just 2,675 theaters—more than doubling the entire domestic runs of Drive Away Dolls, which raked in $5 million, and The Book of Clarence, which earned $6.1 million in a single weekend.

One of Them Days’ performance was comparable to high-profile releases like House of Gucci ($14.4 million from 3,477 screens), Challengers ($15 million from 3,477 theaters), and No Hard Feelings ($15 million from 3,208 theaters).

With a modest production budget of $14 million and limited promotional costs by Sony, One of Them Days has proven to be a highly profitable venture for the studio.

Box Office Breakdown for One of Them Days

Thursday Previews: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Friday: $3.1 million (Pure Friday), $4.4 million (Friday + Previews)

$3.1 million (Pure Friday), $4.4 million (Friday + Previews) Saturday: $4 million (+29 percent from Pure Friday and -9.1 percent from Friday + Previews)

$4 million (+29 percent from Pure Friday and -9.1 percent from Friday + Previews) Sunday: $3.2 million (-20 percent from Saturday)

Regarding Universal’s Wolf Man, the horror thriller failed to meet industry expectations, debuting with a disappointing $10.6 million from 3,354 theaters. This figure places it alongside other underwhelming horror debuts like Abigail ($10.3 million), Talk to Me ($10.4 million), and The Exorcist: Believer ($10.8 million).

The $25 million production budget attached to Wolf Man makes its modest opening particularly concerning, as recovering costs through theatrical earnings alone now seems unlikely.

Advertisement

Wolf Man’s below-par performance at the domestic box office is being attributed to poor word of mouth.

Box Office Breakdown for Wolf Man

Thursday Previews: $1.4 million

$1.4 million Friday: $3 million (Pure Friday), $4.4 million (Friday + Previews)

$3 million (Pure Friday), $4.4 million (Friday + Previews) Saturday: $3.7 million (+23.3 percent from Pure Friday and -15.9 percent from Friday + Previews)

$3.7 million (+23.3 percent from Pure Friday and -15.9 percent from Friday + Previews) Sunday: $2.4 million (-35.1 percent from Saturday)

Do these numbers suggest comedies have a better shot at success than horror flicks? We’d love to hear our readers’ opinions!

ALSO READ: Christopher Abbott Shares His Experience Of Chewing On His Prosthetic Limbs In Wolf Man; ‘It Was Gross But…’