Opening Day Box Office Trends: KGF 2 (Hindi) eyeing the Rs 50 crore mark; Rocky Bhai aka Yash is a BO monster

KGF: Chapter 2 is a running a one-horse race at the box office as the film has recorded an occupancy of 75% through out the day, despite a wide release on near about 4400 screens. The movie is headed to create some new single day records in multiple circuits. According to early trends, the movie is headed towards an opening day in the range of Rs 49 to 53 crore nett in the Hindi belts, with an all-India gross in the vicinity of Rs 57 to 62.50 crore.

The Prashanth Neel directed film fronted by Yash is turned out to be a box office monster in the Hindi belts by recording occupancy that’s rare to come by. The movie is competing with just one film and that’s Hrithik Roshan fronted action thriller War. The trend towards the evening and late-night shows will decide if it has a shot of surpassing what the Hindi version of War collected (Rs 51 crore plus) or not. As of evening, the movie is neck to neck with the film and that’s despite not having enough screens for the Hindi version in Southern belts like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

The overall collections of KGF: Chapter 2 including the advance bookings for evening and night shoes stands at an approximate gross of Rs 42 crore as of 5 pm. The biggest victory of KGF 2 lies in the fact that it has brought back the single screens in tier 2 and 3 cities to life. A few days back there was a chatter in the industry if KGF 2 can cross Rs 40 crore or not, and now the tables have turned with the chatters shifting towards the possibility of a Rs 50 crore opening day.

The movie is challenging the tentpole Bollywood films like Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 48 crore plus) and War, and this speaks volumes about the hype in Hindi belts. KGF 2 has emerged the biggest opener for all time for a film of South Origin dubbed in Hindi, as it is sure to surpass the opening day of Bahubali 2 by a huge margin. To it’s credit, the reports too are on the positive side, which now gives it a shot of entering the Rs 300 crore club too. Centres in small towns are recording earth shattering occupancies, with extra chairs being assembled in the cinema halls to accommodate the audience. The success and hype in the Hindi audience has also established Yash as a major star in the Hindi belts and his next film will be keenly awaited by a large section of audience.

If he takes the right step by coming up with a worthy follow up to KGF franchise, the popularity with grow from strength to strength. While this is just trend analysis, which suggests that the film has a shot at Rs 50 crore nett, stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would bring an early estimate on the opening day biz of KGF before mid-night.

