Oppenheimer & Barbie do very well at Indian box office in week 1; Collect 72.50 and 25.25 crores respectively

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh and Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling completed their successful first week at the Indian box office. Both the films outperformed at the box office in India compared to what was expected out of them. Oppenheimer being a niche docu-drama collected a staggering Rs 72.50 crores nett in its first week in India. This number keeps the film on course to not just breach the Rs 100 crore nett India number but also become the highest grossing import of the year, crossing Fast X and Mission Impossible 7. Barbie released on limited number of screens but it has still done very well to collect Rs 25.25 crores in 7 days. The hold for both films is expected to be good on second Friday, despite a new box office rivals like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Bro - The Avatar.

Oppenheimer And Barbie Cause Carnage At The Global Box Office

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie are really turning it on at the global box office. Despite Christopher Nolan's film being the most preferred movie choice among the two films in India, the Mattel doll film is leading by a double margin on the global front. It will storm into the 1 billion dollar club in its third week and the final collections can go as high as 1.5 billion dollars. Oppenheimer will be targetting to breach 700 million dollars by the end of its run, which is again a terrific number for the kind of film that it is.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

Day 2 - Rs 17 crores

Day 3 - Rs 17 crores

Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crores

Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crores

Day 6 - Rs 5.75 crores

Day 7 - Rs 5.25 crores

Total = Rs 72.50 crores nett in 7 days in India

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores

Day 2 - Rs 6 crores

Day 3 - Rs 6.70 crores

Day 4 - Rs 2.20 crores

Day 5 - Rs 2.20 crores

Day 6 - Rs 2 crores

Day 7 - Rs 1.75 crores

Total = Rs 25.25 crores nett in 7 days in India

About Oppenheimer And Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer And Barbie

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you.

