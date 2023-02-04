Pathaan 2nd Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Dangal to emerge highest grossing Hindi film

Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand is doing roaring business at the box office. The second week started on a promising note, with the film dropping by just around 10 percent compared to the preceding day. The film has taken an extra-ordinary jump on its second Saturday, with a definite growth of over 60 percent from Friday, and this is coming from an already high level. The early projections indicate that the film is going to easily do over Rs. 20 cr nett Hindi on second Saturday, with expectations of around Rs. 22.5 - 24 cr nett Hindi . This will take the film beyond the previous all time Hindi grosser, Dangal.

Pathaan's Record-Breaking Streak Began On The Very First Day

Pathaan has been shattering records from the very first day it hit theatres. The film took the biggest ever opening for a Hindi version film, that too on a non holiday. It then again recorded the biggest single day collections for the Hindi version of a film, on its second day. In its first five days, it accumulated over Rs. 271 cr nett excluding the dubbed versions and by the end of its extended week 1, it crossed the Rs. 350 cr nett mark. On Sunday, that is its twelfth ticketing day, the film will cross the Rs. 400 cr nett mark in India, thus becoming the only third film after Baahubali 2 and KGF: Chapter 2 to secure a number over Rs. 400 cr nett in Hindi. In its eventual run, it will take KGF: Chapter 2 down and it is well poised to cross Baahubali 2's Hindi nett as well.

Pathaan Is Shah Rukh Khan's Second Domestic All The Grosser

Pathaan, that marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after 4 long years, is now the actor's second all time grosser in India after Chennai Express. It is the actors third worldwide all time grosser after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Chennai Express if the worldwide collections for the first phase of its release are considered. Shah Rukh Khan always had the most number of all time grossers in the international arena for an Indian film and Pathaan adds to that glorious number.

Pathaan Is Expected To Hit Rs. 1000 Crores Worldwide In Its Eventual Run

As far as the worldwide box office goes, the film will be crossing the Rs 800 crore worldwide threshold tomorrow and it is on its way to hit Rs 1000 crores in its eventual run. The final worldwide gross of the film is heading towards 125 million dollars, a momentous feat.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 - 24 cr (Early Estimates)

Total = Rs. 386.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 400.85 cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.