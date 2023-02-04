Pathaan Second Friday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner holds strong on day 10; Adds Rs 13 crore to tally

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, directed by the blockbuster director Siddharth Anand, is doing phenomenal business at the box office, across the globe. The film recorded an extended week one in the vicinity of Rs. 700 crore gross worldwide and the second week has again started on a promising note, keeping its two main targets, that is Rs. 500 nett India (Hindi) and Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide, alive.

Pathaan Holds Strong On Day 10 With A Rs 13 Crore Second Friday



Pathaan added Rs. 13 crore nett from its Hindi version, on its second Friday, dropping very marginally from Thursday. It did around 50 lakh nett from the dubbed versions in India. The film grew on Friday vis-à-vis Thursday, internationally, showing signs of a cracking second weekend. The Hindi nett projections for the weekend are at Rs. 60 crore in India, looking at the Friday number. The film may add another Rs. 2 crores from the dubbed versions. Internationally, the film is projected to do around 8 million dollars over the second weekend, to take its cume to a staggering over 40 million, internationally.

Pathaan Will Cross 100 Million Dollars Worldwide Over The Second Weekend

On Sunday, the film will break into the 100 million dollars worldwide club and that is a number that less than half a dozen films have done in their first phase. With enough steam left, the film will be targetting a final number of around 125 million dollars, which is extraordinary considering the exchange rates today. Pathaan was the fourth biggest film worldwide last week, only behind a couple of Chinese films namely Full River Red and The Wandering Earth 2, and the American blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water. It is a great feat to be standing tall in comparison to the biggest films globally.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Total = Rs. 363.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 377.10 cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates and analytical pieces like these.