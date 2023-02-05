Pathaan 2nd Sunday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's spy drama becomes first Bollywood film to enter Rs 400 cr club

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand , had an extraordinary second Saturday at the box office. The film did around Rs. 22.5 crore nett Hindi, yesterday, and based on how the numbers are coming in on Sunday, it seems that the film is going to do around Rs. 27 cr nett Hindi today , that is on its second Sunday. The Sunday numbers have ensured that the film crosses the magical Rs. 400 crore nett mark from its Hindi version alone. No other Hindi origin film has ever recorded a number of over Rs. 400 crore nett.

Pathaan's Fabulous Growth Keeps It On Course To Cross Baahubali 2's Hindi Nett



Pathaan grew well across circuits on its second Sunday, which was sort of expected. The massive second Sunday keeps the film on course to cross the Rs. 500 crore nett threshold and possibly take down Baabubali 2, till its box office run ends. A normal trending witnessed for accepted films is all that's required to ensure that the film takes down Baabubali 2 and emerge as the highest grossing Hindi version film in India. Even if Pathaan crosses Baahubali 2 in nett terms, it'll need to do some more business to ensure that it crosses the SS Rajamouli spectable in gross terms as well.

Pathaan Crossed Dangal Before The End Of Its Second Weekend



Pathaan had crossed Dangal's overseas cume (first phase) in its first 9 days, worldwide total in 10 days and its domestic total in 11 days, in the Hindi version. Pathaan will become the highest grossing Indian film, worldwide, for the original version, beating Baahubali 2 in the days to come. By the end of the day, it will cross the Rs 800 crore and 100 million dollars worldwide mark, and at the end of its run, it will be looking at a number in the north of Rs 1000 crores. In western terms, the film will be targetting a final number of around 125 million dollars.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr (Estimates)

Total = Rs. 413 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 428.10cr nett all versions)

