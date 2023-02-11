Pathaan 3rd Saturday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan fronted spy-thriller crosses Rs 450 crore in Hindi on day 18

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand had an excellent third Saturday at the box office. The film grew by around 70 percent vis-à-vis its third Friday and its Saturday total is estimated to be around Rs. 9.50 - 10.50 crores, for the Hindi version . Based on the numbers from single screens, it can be said with more surety whether the film has hit the double digit third Saturday or not.

Pathaan Crosses Rs 450 Crore Nett In Hindi



Pathaan has come as a breath of fresh air for the Hindi Film Industry after a disastrous 2022, with only a dozen films performing at the levels that they were supposed to. Pathaan is the Highest grossing Hindi film already and is making solid gains to also become the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi nett version. The 18 day domestic total of the film stands at around Rs. 473 crores, of which around Rs. 456.50 crores is for its Hindi version. The India gross total has now gone up to Rs. 568 crores and the worldwide estimates should be Rs. 930 crores, considering that the film adds another 1.5 million dollars from the overseas.

Pathaan Will Cross Rs 950 Crores Worldwide By Third Sunday



The Sunday numbers should match Saturday's numbers on a worldwide basis because the growth in the India numbers is nullified by the slight drop internationally. Regardless, in all likelihood, the film will have grossed Rs. 950 crores the very least, by the end of Sunday. After that, the film should slowly creep its way to Rs. 1000 crores worldwide. The film shall see a bump in the collections it third Tuesday, courtesy Valentine's Day and it is to be seen if the growth is enough to put the film in the front-foot, in terms of crossing the nett numbers posed by Baahubali 2.

Pathaan Faces Stiff Competition Next Week



The film will see two major competitors next week - Shehzada and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania. If the film records over Rs. 2 crores on its fourth Friday, that should be a great result. For now, what can be said for certain is that Pathaan is holding very well at the box office despite exhausting a lot of its potential in the first week, to the point that it actually became the second highest Hindi movie grosser in its extended first week.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr

Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr

Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 18 - Rs 9.50 - Rs 10.50 cr (Early Estimates)

Total = Rs. 456 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 473cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.