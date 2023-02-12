Pathaan 3rd Sunday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer adds Rs 12.50 crores on day 19; Chases Baahubali 2

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand, had an excellent third Sunday at the box office. Despite exhausting a lot of its potential in the first couple of weeks, the film is getting great footfalls in its third weekend. For the third week in a row, Pathaan is and will remain the number one Indian film across the world and the number one film in India, at the box office. Pathaan added around Rs. 12.50 crores nett at the box office on its 19th day for the Hindi version and it is probably the last time the film records a double digit figure theatrically. The theatrical total for the Hindi version in India stands at a staggering Rs. 469 crores nett while the all versions total goes up to Rs. 486.25 crores nett after 19 days.

Pathaan Held Strongly At The Box Office Despite Being An Action Genre Film



Pathaan, being an action film, was not expected to have such strong legs at the box office. The film is almost matching record figures even in its third weekend and that practically tells the story of the film and the kind of acceptance it has got at the box office despite a smear campaign, before the release of the film. Pathaan not just proved to he a historic blockbuster in India but also became the Highest grossing Hindi film in practically all the traditional Hindi movie markets. With a worldwide cume flirting with Rs. 950 crores, Pathaan has proven that the audience had never turned its back to Bollywood films and was just waiting for the right film.

Pathaan Will Be Facing Stiff Competition Next Friday



The next four days should be quite a smooth sail for Pathaan, with no real competition. Next Friday will see the release of two biggies, namely Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It will be followed by films like Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa, all of which are keenly awaited. Pathaan should retain screens for weeks but it surely will see a dip in its numbers as it will be losing a good percentage of its screens to these new releases. Pathaan can beat Baahubali 2 to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi version film in India but for that it needs to secure a fourth Friday of over Rs. 2 crores. Regardless, what Pathaan has achieved these past few weeks is nothing but phenomenal.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr

Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr

Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr

Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr

Total = Rs. 469 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 486.25 cr nett all versions)