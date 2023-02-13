Pathaan box office collections; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears $45 million Overseas after third weekend

The film has rewritten the record book entirely since its release. Over the weekend, the film crossed the $15 million mark in North America, becoming the second Indian film to do so after Baahubali 2. Splitting North America, it also crossed $10 million in the United States and $5 million in Canada, the latter being the first ever for an Indian film. The film was highest grossing Bollywood film in North America but was behind Dangal in the United States, over the weekend film took the top spot in the United States as well.

Pathaan collected almost $3 million in its third weekend overseas, bringing its total to $44.50 million by Sunday. The film is now nearing the end of its run, but probably has another $4-5 million left which will take it around $49 million. Although reaching the $50 million mark seems unlikely at this point, an unexpected overperformance in smaller markets or higher actuals somewhere could make it possible.

Similarly in Gulf, UAE crossed $7 million, overtaking Dangal to become the highest-grosser in the country. Pathaan was already the top Bollywood film in the overall Gulf, due to stronger performance in other GCC markets. Through the third weekend, the film stands at $12.85 million in Gulf, with the final number expected to be around $14 million.



Among the other benchmarks, Pathaan is closing on GBP 4 million in the United Kingdom, with the total through Sunday being GBP 3.88 million. The other European markets have also done huge numbers, Germany nearing $1 million is simply unfathomable while France has crossed 25,000 admits. Nordics, comprising Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have amassed nearly half-million dollars. Even a market like Austria has grossed $100K from just 6 prints.

South East Asia has also seen big numbers, with Malaysia closing on $1 million, which will be only the second time a Bollywood movie will do so. Indonesia with $400K may not look like a lot but that’s over 1.2 lakhs admits from just 125 sites. Singapore's performance could have been stronger, it remains significant at $500K.



The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below. Some of these numbers are estimated while others are actuals. Actuals will be updated as they come.

Americas - $16,125,000

United States - $10,600,000

Canada - $5,350,000

Rest of America - $225,000

Asia/Oceania - $7,125,000

Australia - $3,135,000

Malaysia - $950,000

Nepal - $875,000

New Zealand - $860,000

Singapore - $500,000

Indonesia - $400,000

Rest of Asia - $400,000

Middle East and Africa - $13,600,000

UAE - $7,450,000

GCC - $3,500,000

Saudi Arabia - $1,900,000

Africa and Rest of M.E. - $750,000

Europe - $7,550,000

United Kingdom - $4,725,000

Germany - $950,000

Nordics - $475,000

Netherlands - $350,000

France - $335,000

Austria - $100,000

Rest of Europe - $650,000

Total - $44,450,000