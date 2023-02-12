Can Pathaan become the Inaugural Bollywood film to start 500 crores box office club and top Baahubali 2?

To answer these questions, we can start by looking at what Pathaan has done at the box office so far. At the end of business today, Pathaan will stand at Rs. 466 crores approx. This leaves a shortfall of only Rs. 34 crores to reach the Rs. 500 crores mark and Rs. 44 crores to surpass the record set by Baahubali 2. The trend, thus far, has been on the better side of the typical expectations for action-masala genres. Pathaan compares strongly against KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) which is another mega grosser in a similar zone in recent times.

Ever since its release three weeks ago, Pathaan has broken numerous box office records and has rapidly climbed the charts to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time . As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to command a significant presence at the Indian box office, the question now is A) whether it will ascend to unprecedented heights by becoming the inaugural Bollywood film to reach the Rs. 500 crores mark and B) whether it can top Baahubali 2 to become highest nett grosser for a Hindi language film.

The weekly box office comparison between Pathaan and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) at the Indian box office is as follows:

Week 0

Pathaan - Rs. 123.50 crores

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 52.40 crores

Week 1

Pathaan - Rs. 224 crores

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 211.50 crores

Week 2

Pathaan - Rs. 91 crores

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 79.60 crores

Week 3

Pathaan - Rs. 28 crores (3 days)

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 20 crores (3 days)

Total

Pathaan - Rs. 466.50 crores

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 363.50 crores

During its inaugural week, Pathaan displayed a 6 per cent lead over KGF Chapter 2, which then increased to 14 per cent in the second week. The third week saw KGF Chapter 2 contend with two newly released films, while Pathaan was gifted an open week due to the postponement of Shehzada. As a result, Pathaan expanded its lead over KGF Chapter 2 to 40 per cent in the third weekend. KGF Chapter 2 went on to add another Rs. 64 crores to its total after the third weekend. One would typically anticipate that Pathaan's performance would be equal to or surpass that of KGF Chapter 2, given its superior performance over the past two weeks, but this is where the run of the two begins to differ.

During the third week, KGF Chapter 2 benefited from the Eid holiday, resulting in the film adding a substantial Rs. 27 crores on weekdays. While Pathaan will receive a bump on Valentine's Day, it will not match the magnitude of the Eid boost. Given a favourable turnout on Tuesday, Pathaan can be expected to add Rs. 16-18 crores during the weekdays, bringing it near to the Rs. 485 crores mark. However, Pathaan will encounter competition for the first time since its release, with the arrival of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada in the fourth week and Selfiee in the fifth week. The viability of Pathaan's pursuit of Rs. 500 crores and Baahubali 2's record will be contingent upon its ability to overcome the competition.

That said, the third weekend has made reaching Rs. 500 crores fairly easy, unless Pathaan plummets heavily next Friday, Rs. 500 crores mark is almost a lock. Reaching Baahubali 2, however, will require some decent to good holds. If Pathaan stays over Rs. 2 crores on the fifth Friday, it will remain on course to top Baahubali 2. While it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, it is reasonable to anticipate that Pathaan will perform even better, potentially reaching as high as Rs. 520 crores in total revenue. Regardless of the results, the film's journey at the box office has been a remarkable one, and it has set a new standard for future releases. Whether it will surpass Baahubali 2 remains uncertain, but the journey so far has been nothing short of outstanding. Keep an eye on this film as it continues its climb to the top.