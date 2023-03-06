Top highest grossing Indian films worldwide - RRR overtakes KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan headed towards 1050 crores

There isn’t much happening at the box office right now but the list of highest-grossing Indian movies is seeing some changes. First, RRR overtook KGF Chapter 2, once again becoming the third highest-grosser ever, nearly a year after its initial release. Second, Pathaan collections continue to tickle in and are now moving toward Rs. 1050 crores closing at number fifth in the list.

RRR overtakes KGF Chapter 2

There seems no slowing down for RRR in Japan as the film has added nearly JPY 200 million ($1.50 million) since our last update two weeks ago. The film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has now grossed JPY 1192 million ($8.88 million) as of last Sunday, and an additional JPY 6 million plus today, bringing its total to just under JPY 1200 million. Furthermore, RRR was re-released in North America just in time for the Oscars, and over the weekend, it garnered $140,000 in ticket sales. These box office numbers have propelled the movie to surpass KGF Chapter 2, with global earnings of Rs. 1188 crores to date.

There still seems plenty of gas left for RRR in Japan as it can go on to cross JPY 1500 million or maybe even JPY 2000 million. Regardless of the final numbers, RRR is sure to cross the Rs. 1200 crores mark worldwide and secure a comfortable lead over KGF Chapter 2 in fourth place. However, the movie will not be able to climb any higher as Baahubali 2 sits more than Rs. 500 crores ahead in second position.

Pathaan nears Rs. 1050 crores worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit Pathaan, currently in its sixth week, grossed an additional Rs. 9 crores globally over the weekend, bringing its total earnings to an impressive Rs. 1031 crores. The movie's domestic and overseas collections stand at Rs. 637 crores and Rs. 394 crores ($48.10 million), respectively. Notably, Pathaan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the only one to cross the Rs. 1000 crores mark without a China release. As the movie approaches the end of its theatrical run, it will likely wrap up with a final tally of around Rs. 1050 crores.

The top ten highest-grossing Indian films worldwide are as follows:

Dangal - Rs. 1914 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 1747 crores RRR - Rs. 1188 crores KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 1187 crores Pathaan - Rs. 1031 crores (40 days) Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 867 crores Secret Superstar - Rs. 835 crores P.K. - Rs. 757 crores 2.0 - Rs. 666 crores Sultan - Rs. 613 crores

Note: The box office numbers reported in China are inclusive of online ticket booking charges. You may have read about Dangal crossing Rs. 2000 crores worldwide, but that is including around Rs. 95 crores of online ticket booking charges in China. The figures posted above reflect purely GROSS box office collections of the films and include only their gross earnings in the Chinese market, exclusive of any additional charges.



