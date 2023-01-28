Pathaan Day 4 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 210 crore; Watched by over 1.15 crore Indians already

Shah Rukh Khan is on a historic run at the box office with Pathaan . After scoring an opening weekend of Rs 165.50 crore (All Versions), the Siddharth Anand directorial is on a rampage mode at the box office on Saturday. According to early trends, the action-packed thriller is headed towards a day 4 in the range of Rs 54 crore, taking the total collections in the north of Rs 220 crore. All languages aside, the film will hit a double century with the Hindi version too, as the four-day Hindi total will be in the range of Rs 212 crore.

Pathaan is breaking records left right and centre in India and is on the way to score many more records in the long run. While biggest opening day, single day and opening weekend is already under its kitty, the film will score the biggest opening week of all time too in it’s five day run. By Sunday night, it will also become the highest grossing Hindi film at the box office in the post pandemic world. The adjectives fall short to describe the numbers put up by Pathaan through it’s four-day run, and the game has just begun.

The box office collections aside, Pathaan is also ruling on the footfall fronts. In four days, Pathaan has been watched by over 1.15 crore Indians (Approx. Figures, actuals can be marginally higher or lower), and the 5-day opening weekend footfalls of Pathaan are expected to be in the range of 1.50 crore. What seemed like a distant dream might now be a reality as Pathaan has all the chance to score 3 crore footfalls at the Indian Box Office. The last Bollywood film to sell over 3 crore tickets in India was Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Pathaan has the chance to go past the footfalls of Dangal (2016) too, and hold the record for highest footfalls for a feature film in the multiplex era – and off all the records, this one would be the most special.

Pathaan targets 5-day weekend of Rs 275 crore

Pathaan is doing unimaginable business in the single screens, which is resulting in big footfalls and also bringing down the average ticket price of the film. Given the trends so far, the five-day extended weekend of Pathaan will be at a record shattering total in the range of Rs 275 crore and it’s just a matter of time before it enters the 300-crore club. Pathaan is sure to emerge an All-Time Grosser by topping Dangal, and it is also looking like the film which could finally break the Hindi nett of Bahubali 2 (Rs 510 crore). Shah Rukh Khan has returned after 4 years and it seems that every major record in the Hindi belts will be under his name by the time Pathaan ends it box office run.

Pathaan Day Wise Box Office - Hindi

Wednesday: Rs 55 crore (All India: Rs 56.75 crore)

Thursday: Rs 68 crore (All India: Rs 70.25 crore)

Friday: Rs 37.50 crore (All India: Rs 38.75 crore)

Saturday: Rs 53 crore (All India: Rs 54.50 crore)

Total: Rs 213.50 crore (All India: Rs 221.25 crore)

Note: These are numbers based on early trends and the actuals will be updated by tomorrow morning. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates