Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office collections; Sensational hold, Biggest non-holiday Monday ever in Tamil Nadu

The film collected Rs. 16.50-17 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, obliterating the previous non-holiday Monday record of Vikram by 50 per cent. The only film with a bigger Monday gross is Bigil, which collected Rs. 17.90 crores on the Diwali holiday. The only other time there was a double-digit Monday was Baahubali 2 (Rs. 10.40 crores) on the Labor day holiday.

Ponniyin Selvan had a sensational Monday at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 25 crores approx, taking its four days total to Rs. 138 crores approx. The drop in collection on Monday from Sunday was just 35 per cent which is an extraordinary hold, more so with the volume of the business film is operating at.

The madness at the box office for the film continues today as well, with Tuesday starting the day with higher pre-sales than Monday. The collections may see a jump today and it is possible that the film crosses Rs. 100 crores in the state by end of the day to day within just five days of release. Previously seven days is the fastest a film has reached the three-digit mark in Tamil Nadu, PS-1 can better that by full two days.

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 38.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 35.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 24.75 crores

Total - Rs. 138 crores

The first week collections of PS-1 in Tamil Nadu are expected to be Rs. 125 crores plus, which will be at least 25 per cent higher from the previous record. Crossing Vikram's full run seems like a matter of two weeks or at worst by the third weekend. At this point even Rs. 200 crores seem easy enough, though one bad drop can jeopardise that, but given how things went on yesterday, that is unlikely. The ultimate target for the film is going to be whether it can cross Baahubali 2 footfalls in the state. Baahubali 2 had 1.50 crores footfalls in Tamil Nadu, earlier this year Vikram managed to break the gross record but footfalls remained short at 1.22 crores. Ponniyin Selvan has the momentum to take down the mammoth, that will be something to watch out for coming weeks.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 82 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 16 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 14.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 12.25 crores

North India - Rs. 13.50 crores

Total - Rs. 138 crores

