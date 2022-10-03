Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Biggest Overseas opening for Kollywood, Tops 200 crores Worldwide

In just three days, Ponniyin Selvan has become the sixth biggest film from Kollywood internationally, by next Friday or Saturday, it will reach the second spot, just behind 2.0. Reaching the $22 million final of 2.0 is mostly out of reach of PS-1, which was helped by $3 million coming from China, in the traditional Tamil overseas markets, Ponniyin Selvan will comfortably be the biggest film ever.

Ponniyin Selvan has emerged as the biggest overseas opener of all time from Kollywood with a huge $12 million plus weekend, beating the previous high of $12.40 million in four days by 2.0 . Added to the Rs. 114 crores in India , the worldwide first weekend collections of the film tallied Rs. 213 crores . The unfavourable exchange rates cost the film around $700-800K, the number could have been around $13 million just six months back.

The film reset the opening weekend record for Kollywood in all major markets but the Middle East, whether it was Asia, America or Europe. North America was the top market for the film with $4.10 million followed by $2.40 million in the Middle East. Australia amassed a huge A$1.09 million while the United Kingdom cleared £800K.

In Malaysia, the film simply obliterated the previous records, grossing an est. MYR 7.75 million in three days, when no Indian film has even crossed MYR 6 million in the same time. When the actuals come, it could very well be over MYR 8 million as well. The previous record for an Indian movie in Malaysia was MYR 6.66 million by Kabali, including MYR 900K previews.

In Europe, France saw over 22K admits (€400K) during the weekend while Germany collected €125K. Nordics had a big start of $200K as well.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan is as follows:



North America - $4,100,000

Middle East - $2,400,000

Malaysia - $1,650,000

Singapore - $850,000

Australia - $700,000

United Kingdom - $890,000

France - $400,000

Europe - $750,000

Rest of World - $385,000

Total - $12,125,000 (Rs. 99 crores)

