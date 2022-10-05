Ponniyin Selvan Day 5 box office collections; Biz jumps on Tuesday, Fastest to cross 100 crores in Tamil Nadu

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Ponniyin Selvan had another phenomenal day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 27.50 crores, for a five-day running total of Rs. 165.50 crores approx. The film saw a 10 per cent jump in collections from Monday , thanks to the Ayudhya Puja holiday. There is another holiday today for Dusshera, which should see collections remaining at high levels. Thursday will be when things return to normalcy, though there may still be some holiday leftover demand in play. The first week for the film will be reaching around Rs. 205-210 crores approx in India.

Friday - Rs. 38.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 35.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 27.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores

PS-1 collected Rs. 18.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, crossing the Rs. 100 crores mark in a record pace of five days. It bettered the previous best of seven days taken by Sarkar and Bigil by full two days.

The fastest to Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu are listed below:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - 5 days

Sarkar - 7 days

Bigil - 7 days

Beast - 8 days

Vikram - 8 days

Master - 9 days

Mersal - 12 days

Viswasam - 14 days

Baahubali 2 - 15 days

2.0 - 18 days

The film is all set to surpass Vikram in Tamil Nadu and that may happen before the end of the second week. The first week for the film will be around Rs. 130 crores approx and by the end of the second weekend, it can be around Rs. 170-175 crores, leaving just Rs. 7-12 crores to become the biggest grosser in the state, which may happen on next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film recorded a jump on Tuesday everywhere with exception of Andhra Pradesh where there was a minor drop.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 100.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 17.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 16.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 15.25 crores

North India - Rs. 15.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Biggest Overseas opening for Kollywood, Tops 200 crores Worldwide