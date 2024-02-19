Malayalam film Premalu has emerged as a Blockbuster at the box office. The film recorded a second weekend 40 per cent higher than the first, grossing Rs. 9.75 crore in India. What makes this feat even more special is that the growth has come despite facing competition from another big film, Bramayugam, which has also opened to strong numbers this week. The film hit capacity at several centres yesterday, without capacity constraints, it could have gone even higher.

The ten-day running total of the film stands at Rs. 25.50 crore approx, of which Rs. 22 crore is from Kerala. For a film starting with just Rs. 1.10 crore first day, this is already a huge sum and there is still plenty to come. It has grossed another USD 2.30 million (Rs. 19 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 44.75 crore approx.

The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 15.85 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Total - Rs. 25.60 crore

Premalu was showing strong staying power on weekdays in the first week, but that was thought to be due to Valentine’s week, during which rom-coms do well at the box office. However, the film continued those holds after Valentine’s Day, in fact, even better when the second weekend begin, recording a jump in collections on Friday. Yesterday, on its Second Sunday, the film recorded the highest single day of run in Kerala, grossing Rs. 3.50 crore, ahead of last week’s Rs. 2.90 crore.

In the last few years, Kerala has seen several films with a super leggy run at the box office, including the biggest of them all, 2018. February last year, Romancham showed a similar trend to Premalu and went on to gross Rs. 42 crore in Kerala after Rs. 14 crore in 10 days. If Premalu follows a similar route, it should surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark, possibly even reaching Rs. 60 crore.

