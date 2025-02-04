Probable 2025 Hindi Box Office Clashes: From Jolly LLB 3 and Jaat to Welcome 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par

Clashes should be the last thing to happen either in life or at the box office! Well, big movies often clash on festive release dates. Here's taking a look at some of the major clashes that might attract the eyeballs in the coming days.

Jolly LLB 3 vs Jaat

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is among the dark horses of 2025. The threequel of the successful comedy franchise is locked to release on April 10, 2025. However, the movie will not see a clean run as Sunny Deol is also gearing up with his high-octane action drama Jaat on the same date.

It will be interesting to see if any of these movies move ahead in order to avoid the clash.

War 2 vs The Delhi Files

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is the most hyped movie of 2025. The spy actioner is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. It will face a clash with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed The Delhi Files. Reportedly, the latter is scheduled to release on August 15, 2025 - a day after War 2 release.

Though the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is a much smaller film in terms of scale and production cost, one cannot underestimate it after seeing the super success of The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, it stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Govind Namdev, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Though War 2 will have an upper hand in the clash, it will be interesting to see if The Delhi Files manages to give it a dent at the box office.

Moreover, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 is also targeting the same release date. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Sitaare Zameen Par vs Alpha

The next probable clash is between Welcome To The Jungle, Sitaare Zameen Par and Alpha. Reportedly, all three major titles are eyeing for Christmas 2025 release.

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar in the leading role along with a mega-ensemble cast. It serves as the third installment to the popular Welcome franchise. If made well, the movie has the potential to smash the box office.

On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The sports comedy-drama is the Hindi adaptation of a Spanish movie, Champions. Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is also marketed as the thematic sequel to Aamir Khan's award-winning movie, Taare Zameen Par.

The third contender for the Christmas 2025 clash is Alpha. The YRF-produced spy action drama stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it serves as the first female spy action movie of the popular YRF Spy Universe.

It will be interesting to see which of them moves ahead to avoid the screen tussle during the clash.

Which one excites you the most? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.