Pushpa 2 Day 3 India Box Office Estimates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer grosses a MIGHTY Rs 130 crore; Sets another All Time Record

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil set an all time record day 3 for an Indian movie at the Indian box office as it grossed around Rs 130 crore. Previously, KGF 2 managed Rs 98 crore (Saturday), Baahubali 2 collected Rs 118.40 crore (Sunday) and RRR boasted a Rs 111.10 crore (Sunday). Pushpa 2 is sure to set an all time record day 4 as well. In short, all the initial records have been annhiliated on a pan-India and global level.

Pushpa 2 was always expected to create a box office rampage. More than the Allu Arjun starrer performing at record levels, the shock would be more if it did not. This just goes to show how big a brand Pushpa is. It is a true-blue critic proof film, something which isn't made too often these days. These movies may not perhaps be the best movie that one has watched, but it has the ability to entertain the wider section of the audience. A large chunk of audience who don't generally visit theatres, are planning to watch this movie and that's where its success lies. Aiming to please the wider audience is much better than pleasing a small section of the 'gentry' audience, who in majority are very brash and opinionated.

Running Pushpa 2 Down Shall Do No Good To Anyone

It's alright if one doesn't connect to a movie like Pushpa or Pushpa 2. But there is absolutely no need to run it down mercilessly, just because it doesn't match one's sensibilities. Also, comments like 'the country is doomed' (for appreciating a movie like Pushpa), won't do anyone any good. It's rather better to show support for movies that one deems as good, by purchasing tickets rather than ranting about the movies that actually bring in audiences to theatres.

The support from the target section of the movie is not shown by words, but rather by actions. Over 2 crore individuals will have visited theatres by the end of the extended weekend to watch Pushpa 2 and the word of mouth suggests that atleast 4.5 crore people will have watched Pushpa 2 by the end of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 Plays In Theatres Now

Pushpa 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the Sukumar directorial yet?

