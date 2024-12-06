Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collections Day 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna film flirts with another century; Grosses around Rs 100 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. The mass action drama starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role recorded a solid hold on its second day.

Pushpa 2 flirts with Rs 100 crore on Day 2; inches closer to Rs 300 crore mark in India

After making a historic start at the box office, Pushpa 2 continues witnessing phenomenal trends on its second day. The Sukumar-directed film is expected to storm another century in India. As per estimates, Pushpa 2 collected around Rs 100 crore gross on its second day, bringing the total closer to the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, the movie made an all-time record on its opening day by beating the previous record holder, Baahubali 2 (Rs 133 crore).

Pushpa 2 scores big in Hindi but recorded massive drop in home turf

Pushpa 2 is best performing in the Hindi regions. The movie has made new benchmarks in many circuits on Day 1. One of them was Bihar, where it collected over Rs 3 crore on its opening day, which is an all-time record. The movie is in riot mode in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP and Bihar. It is performing exceptionally well in mass centers.

Coming from Telugu cinema, the Allu Arjun movie witnessed a massive drop in its home turf - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on Day 2. Though a drop was already expected, but not of this magnitude. One major reason for its dip is said to be high ticket pricing. The makers need to acknowledge the fact and re-adjust the ticket prices to attain a reasonable hold in the coming days.

The movie is doing well in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It is expected to keep on winning the love of the audience in these two states. Pushpa 2 met with average word-of-mouth in Kerala; however, it is still doing decently here. It would be interesting if the movie could show better legs in the coming days.



About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule to know how the character of Pushpa evolves and how he proves his dominance over all his enemies.

