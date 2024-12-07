Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 2 Estimates: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer packs a BLISTERING Rs 130 crore on Friday

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a mass feast at the box office. The much-awaited sequel stormed another magical figure on Day 2.

Pushpa 2 packs a blistering Rs 130 crore on Day 2, approaches the Rs 400 crore mark

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office. As per estimates, the mass action drama, directed by Sukumar, grossed around Rs 130 crore on its second day (Friday) at the worldwide box office, of which around Rs 100 crore came from the Indian markets.

The total worldwide gross collection of Pushpa 2 is approaching the Rs 400 crore mark, currently standing around Rs 380 crore after two days of release.

Pushpa 2 eyeing a MASSIVE Saturday; likely to cross Rs 500 crore in 3 days

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie is set for a long run at the box office. Though the movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth, it keeps attracting the audience due to the franchise power, massy treatment, and the stardom of the Pan-India star.

Looking at the current trends, Pushpa 2 is all set to clock another century on 3rd Day with a chance of hitting a double-century, too. The movie is expected to clock Rs 500 crore plus in just 3 days of release at the worldwide box office. The total collection of its extended opening weekend could be in the range of Rs 600 crore to Rs 650 crore gross globally.

If it manages a solid hold after its opening weekend, the movie will comfortably cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and join the likes of Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pathaan.

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule to know how the character of Pushpa evolves and how he proves his dominance over all his enemies.

