Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Allu Arjun starrer sells 1.26 lakh tickets in top National Chains; Goes past RRR, Kalki 2898 AD & Drishyam 2 with 3 days to go

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others is arguably one of the most anticipated Indian movies of all time. The movie's advance bookings opened on a thunderous note and the momentum is only increasing with every passing hour. The bookings of Pushpa 2 are phenomenal, not only for the opening day but also the opening weekend.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Has Sold 1.26 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains In Hindi For The Opening Day, Almost 3 Days Prior To Release

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has sold 1.26 lakh tickets in top national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, as at 4pm on 2nd December, 2024. It has gone past the total sales of big movies like Salaar, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Drishyam 2 already. The movie's paid previews will begin in a little over 2 days. The first shows on the release day for the Hindi version, start as early as 6am on the 5th of December. The excitement for the Allu Arjun star vehicle is peaking at the right time and everything is working in favour of the movie. The songs haven't been received as wholeheartedly as Pushpa: The Rise but that has had little to no impact for the movie's general anticipation.

Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films

Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L

Jawan: 5.57 L

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF2 Hindi : 5.15L

Animal: 4.60L

War: 4.10L

Stree 2: 3.92L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L

Dhoom 3: 3.32L

Happy New Year: 3.24L

Bharat: 3.16L

Sultan: 3.10L

Tiger 3: 3.07L

Dangal: 3.05L

Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L

Sanju: 2.94L

Chennai Express: 2.89L

Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L

Mission Mangal: 2.71L

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Singham Again: 2.26L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L

Dunki: 2.24L

Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)

Fighter: 1.45L

Pushpa 2: 1.26L (till 4pm on 2nd December, 2024)

Article 370: 1.25L (Rs 99)

Chup: 1.25L (Rs 99)

Kalki 2898 AD: 1.25L

83 The Film: 1.17L

Drishyam 2: 1.16L

Yudhra: 1.10L (₹ 99)

RRR: 1.05L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 1.03L

Shaitaan: 81.5K

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K

Salaar Hindi: 75K

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG 2: 72K

Crew: 65K

Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K

Pushpa 2's Target In National Chains

Pushpa 2's target is to break into the top 5 advances of all time in top national chains in terms of tickets sold. That precisely means that it has to have total sales of more than Animal (4.60L tickets). It is a reasonable ask for a movie as big as Pushpa 2, despite it not seeing an extensive Hindi release down south since the regional versions will be preferred. The average ticket prices of Pushpa 2 are the highest that they have ever been for any Indian release. If the movie strikes a chord with its audience, records are certain to be shattered.

Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On 5th December

Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie a night prior and that will set the momentum for the movie.

Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer.

