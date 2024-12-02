Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Allu Arjun starrer sells 1.26 lakh tickets in top National Chains; Goes past RRR, Kalki 2898 AD & Drishyam 2 with 3 days to go
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is all set to take a bumper start at the box office on its opening day.
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others is arguably one of the most anticipated Indian movies of all time. The movie's advance bookings opened on a thunderous note and the momentum is only increasing with every passing hour. The bookings of Pushpa 2 are phenomenal, not only for the opening day but also the opening weekend.
Pushpa 2: The Rule Has Sold 1.26 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains In Hindi For The Opening Day, Almost 3 Days Prior To Release
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has sold 1.26 lakh tickets in top national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, as at 4pm on 2nd December, 2024. It has gone past the total sales of big movies like Salaar, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Drishyam 2 already. The movie's paid previews will begin in a little over 2 days. The first shows on the release day for the Hindi version, start as early as 6am on the 5th of December. The excitement for the Allu Arjun star vehicle is peaking at the right time and everything is working in favour of the movie. The songs haven't been received as wholeheartedly as Pushpa: The Rise but that has had little to no impact for the movie's general anticipation.
Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films
Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L
Jawan: 5.57 L
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF2 Hindi : 5.15L
Animal: 4.60L
War: 4.10L
Stree 2: 3.92L
Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L
Dhoom 3: 3.32L
Happy New Year: 3.24L
Bharat: 3.16L
Sultan: 3.10L
Tiger 3: 3.07L
Dangal: 3.05L
Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L
Sanju: 2.94L
Chennai Express: 2.89L
Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L
Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L
Mission Mangal: 2.71L
Gadar 2: 2.74L
Singham Again: 2.26L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L
Dunki: 2.24L
Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)
Fighter: 1.45L
Pushpa 2: 1.26L (till 4pm on 2nd December, 2024)
Article 370: 1.25L (Rs 99)
Chup: 1.25L (Rs 99)
Kalki 2898 AD: 1.25L
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam 2: 1.16L
Yudhra: 1.10L (₹ 99)
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 1.03L
Shaitaan: 81.5K
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K
Salaar Hindi: 75K
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
OMG 2: 72K
Crew: 65K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Pushpa 2's Target In National Chains
Pushpa 2's target is to break into the top 5 advances of all time in top national chains in terms of tickets sold. That precisely means that it has to have total sales of more than Animal (4.60L tickets). It is a reasonable ask for a movie as big as Pushpa 2, despite it not seeing an extensive Hindi release down south since the regional versions will be preferred. The average ticket prices of Pushpa 2 are the highest that they have ever been for any Indian release. If the movie strikes a chord with its audience, records are certain to be shattered.
Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On 5th December
Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie a night prior and that will set the momentum for the movie.
