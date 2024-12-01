Pushpa 2 song Peelings OUT: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna turn up the heat with their dance moves; Fans compare it with Saami

Pushpa 2: The Rule is inching closer to hitting the big screens next week. While fans eagerly await the film's release, makers have dropped a new song titled Peelings. In this banger, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna showcase their undeniable chemistry as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli.

The duo set the dance floor on fire as they groove to the peppy beats of the song. After a long time, Allu Arjun has showcased his dancing skills once again on the screens and impressed the viewers.

Soon after the song was released, fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Vintage Allu Arjun in back," while another commented, "Sami Sami in pushpa 1 & peelings song in pushpa 2 is fire."

"The energy of both Rashmika and Allu Arjun..... that's Wildlife," read another comment. Sharing the song, the makers wrote, "It's time for the Mass Blockbuster Song to energize your playlist."

During the promotions of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun shared his thoughts on the song Peelings. He said, in a quote by Indian Express, "Because of the character Pushpa, I couldn’t dance much in Pushpa 1, and many fans have been asking for the vintage Bunny back. I promise this song delivers that."

Talking about the film Pushpa: The Rise ended on an intense note. It also hinted at a face-off between Pushpa and the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Now, the sequel will see Allu Arjun and the Aavesham actor returning to their roles. Rashmika will also reprise her role as Pushpa's wife, Srivalli, in the much-awaited sequel.

Advance booking for Pushpa 2 has also started in select regions of India. The hype surrounding the film is evident as tickets for the Hindi version are priced over Rs 2,000 in some theaters. In some places, it is also around Rs 3,000; despite the price hike, the shows are getting sold out.

On the other hand, the booking for the Allu Arjun starrer has not completely begun in the Telugu regions. However, the Telangana government has approved some special shows for the fans a day before the film's release. The show will take place on December 4 at 9:30 pm, and for this special show, the exhibitors have been allowed to increase ticket prices up to Rs 800.

Meanwhile, Sukumar's directorial Pushpa 2 will release in theaters worldwide on December 5.

