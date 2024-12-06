Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking Day 2: Allu Arjun's film sells over 2.25 lakh tickets in top National chains; set for another CRACKLING day

Allu Arjun's mania took over the nation. His latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is dominating the box office like wildfire. The movie has stormed the ticket window by taking an earth-shattering start globally. As its advance booking indicates, the mass actioner is not slowing down anytime soon.

Pushpa 2 records 2.25 lakh admits in top chains for Day 2; set for another CRACKLING day

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 sold over 2.25 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the second day in Hindi. Out of which, PVR Inox recorded an advance sale of 1.75 lakh, while Cinepolis sold around 50,000 tickets.

The movie had recorded an advance sale of 4 lakh for the opening day in PIC. With this, it shattered around Rs 65 crore to Rs 67 crore net at the Hindi box office on Day 1, emerging as the biggest opener of all time in the Hindi belt.

The Allu Arjun movie will see heavy spot booking on the second day, too, especially in the mass centers. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie records another Rs 50 crore plus day in Hindi. As per current trends, Pushpa 2 is all set to make an ALL-TIME RECORD in its 4-day opening weekend, too.

Pushpa 2 takes a WILDFIRE start, smashes Rs 250 crore plus on the opening day

The movie opened to majorly positive reviews with some criticism towards its relatively loose 2nd half. However, the film has enough masala for the masses. It is set for a record run at the box office. Moreover, it holds the potential to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of 2024.

As per estimates, the Allu Arjun mass rampage stormed the global box office with a thunderous opening of more than Rs 250 crore gross. This is the biggest start for an Indian movie ever. It dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to win this title. For the unversed, the Prabhas starrer ruled with the title of the biggest opener of all time for the straight 7 years.

