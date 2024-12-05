Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is in no mood to stop at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie has stormed another significant record in ticket sales.

Pushpa 2 emerges as the first movie to record 100K hourly sales on BookMyShow after trending feature

The mass action drama is breaking all the existing records and setting new benchmarks with each passing hour. Pushpa 2 has now emerged as the first ever Indian movie to sell 100K tickets hourly after the trending feature on BookMyShow. This is an incredible achievement as it hasn't happened before for any other film.

However, it should be noted that the ticket booking website BookMyShow started giving this data in mid-2023. We assume certain tentpole movies - Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and RRR would also have recorded such a terrific pace on the platform. Since we don't have any official data, it can only be guesstimate.

Nevertheless, Pushpa 2 is the first one to do so. It will be interesting to see which upcoming biggie will join this beast in the coming years.

Pushpa 2 eyeing a massive Rs 60 crore start in Hindi; biggest non-holiday opener of all time

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is eyeing a massive start at the box office. It is all set to emerge as the biggest non-holiday opener of all time by surpassing Pathaan (Rs 55.75 crore) in Hindi. As per current trends, the Allu Arjun starrer will hit over Rs 60 crore net in Hindi, with a chance of hitting the Rs 65 crore mark, too.

Advertisement

It will also emerge as the biggest opener among all the dubbed movies released in Hindi by surpassing the record of KGF Chapter 2.

Have you watched Pushpa 2 yet? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is loaded with ample masala to quench the thirst of deprived mass cinema lovers