The long-awaited Pushpa 2 is set to hit cinemas this Thursday, with high expectations to rewrite the record books. Among the many records it targets, a significant one is the highest opening day collection for a Hindi-language film. Currently, this record is held by Jawan, which amassed Rs. 64 crore nett on its opening day.

However, breaking this record may prove to be challenging for Pushpa 2. The Hindi version will be getting a limited release in South India, as is the case with most dubbed releases from South India. South India typically contributes 15-20 per cent to the All-India opening day numbers for Hindi films. For Pushpa 2, this ratio is expected to be less than 5 per cent.

In that scenario, what Pushpa 2 can do is break the opening day record outside South India and here things look bright for the film. Currently, the record is held by KGF Chapter 2, which netted Rs. 51.80 crore in 2022. Despite releasing on a non-holiday Thursday, Pushpa 2 appears well-positioned to surpass this number, thanks to its extraordinary buzz.

What could make things more interesting, is if Pushpa 2 can do a clean sweep for opening records in all the circuits of North India. Most of these are currently held by KGF Chapter 2, while a couple of others are held by Jawan and Pathaan, almost all of them benefitted from holiday releases. Despite this, the prospects for Pushpa 2 achieving this feat remain strong, with one notable exception—East Punjab. Here, the holiday factor may prove tough to overcome for Pushpa 2 and it may have to settle with challenging the non-holiday record, currently held by Animal.

Advertisement

The current opening day record holders and Pushpa 2 expectations by circuit are as follows:

Mumbai

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 11.75 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 13-14 crore



Gujarat

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 6 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 7.50-8.50 crore

Delhi / UP

Jawan - Rs. 13.50 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 13-14 crore

East Punjab

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 5.80 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 4.50-5 crore

Rajasthan

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 3.15 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 3-3.25 crore

Central India

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 2.13 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 2-2.25 crore

CP / Berar

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 3.71 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 3.75-4 crore

West Bengal

Pathaan - Rs. 4.15 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 3.50-3.75 crore

Bihar

Jawan - Rs. 2.30 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 2.50-2.75 crore



Assam

Jawan - Rs. 1.30 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 1.25-1.50 crore



Odisha

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 1.59 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 1.75-2 crore



NORTH INDIA

Record holders - Rs. 55.53 crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs. 55.75-61 crore

If Pushpa 2 is able to score on the high end of the abovementioned expectations in most or all of the circuits, it might be able to take the all-India record of Jawan as well, with the requirement of Rs. 3-5 crore from South India, which should be achievable from how the release size is looking at the moment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding the rage of Pushpa: How this Allu Arjun starrer became a WILD FIRE in North India