Pushpa 2 Screen Count: Allu Arjun starrer to release on 4500 screens in Hindi; Biggest for a dubbed film

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is all set for a grand 5th December, 2024 release across the world, with paid previews to happen a night earlier. The hype for the movie is palpable and it is almost certain that the Allu Arjun led action-masala movie will cross Baahubali 2 and RRR to emerge as the biggest opener of all time for an Indian film, both in India and worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Releases In Hindi In 4500 Screens; Widest Release For A Dubbed Movie

Pushpa 2 is set to release in record number of screens for its dubbed version. It is confirmed that the wild-fire movie will release in theatres in 4500 screens just for its Hindi version. The all India screen count is over 9000 screens. It is the second widest release for an Indian movie ever. In 2017, at the time of Baahubali 2, there were more functional screens. But the screens have significantly reduced in the last 7 years. For Pushpa 2 to manage more screens than Baahubali 2 in Hindi only shows the level of craze it has and the amount of love people have for the brand called Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 Targets An Opening Day Record In Hindi

Pushpa 2's Hindi advance bookings are moving very swiftly. Coupled with hype and record prices, there is a slim chance that Pushpa Raj will ensure a record opening for his film, even in Hindi. It is the collections from the Hindi versions down south that will determine whether the movie can indeed become a record-opener or not. Have a look at our circuit wise analysis for Pushpa 2, HERE.

Pushpa 2 Will Emerge As The 4th Biggest Opener In India, Even Before Its First Show

Pushpa 2's advance bookings for the opening day in all languages, approaches Rs 100 crore. This is unfathomable and can't be described in words. It can only be described in examples. Basically, Pushpa 2, before its first show, will be among the top 4 Indian openers of all time. A movie phenomenon like Pushpa 2 was long due, especially for the Indian exhibitors after the 2 Covid years.

Pushpa 2 In Theatres

Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Pushpa 2's box office.

