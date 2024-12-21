Pushpa (Hindi) 3rd Saturday India Box Office: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie goes on OVERDRIVE; Nets Rs 18 crore on day 17

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been dominating the box office with its strong wave in theaters. It is going to receive a holiday bonus of Christmas and New Year in the last week of 2024. Pushpa 2, which marks the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is in its third weekend at the box office and doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon. It has almost touched Rs 600 crore while dethroning Stree 2 as the highest grossing film of all time at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 Fetches Rs 18 Crore On Day 17 In Hindi; Set To Enter Rs 600 Crore

Pushpa 2, which hit the screens on December 5, opened to an oustanding earnings at the box office. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film earned Rs 389 crore in the first week. The collection of the mass action drama in the second week was Rs 179 crore.

A day after earning Rs 10.50 crore on 3rd Friday, Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 18 crore net on third Saturday in Hindi, bringings its cume collection to Rs 596.50 crore.

Week/Days Net Collections (Hindi) First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 179 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Third Saturday Rs 18 crore Total Rs 596.5 crore in 17 days

Pushpa 2 Is Highest Grosser Of All Time In Hindi; Surprasses Stree 2's Lifetime Business

After Day 17 collection, Pushpa 2 has become the highest grossing film of all time in Hindi markets. It is expecting to earn in the range of Rs 675 crore to Rs 700 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Previously, this title was earned by Stree 2 which released on Independence Day this year. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror comedy collected Rs 585 crore. Amar Kaushik is now on the second spot, followed by Jawan (Rs 558 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 515 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 511 crore), and others.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Day 16 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie remains UNSTOPPABLE; Nets Rs 10.50 crore on 3rd Friday