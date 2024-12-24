Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 20 Box Office India: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie continues shattering records; nets Rs 10.50 crore on 3rd Tuesday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is still doing phenomenal business even in its third week. The mass action drama is set to give tough competition to Varun Dhawan's Baby John at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 records impressive hold; adds Rs 10.50 crore on third Tuesday

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is going bonkers at the box office. The Pan-India movie is best performing in the Hindi belt, where it has shattered all the previous records.

After collecting Rs 568 crore in its first two weeks, the movie entered its third week by collecting Rs 52.50 crore on the weekend itself. It recorded a solid hold and collected Rs 10 crore on the third Monday and Rs 10.50 crore on the third Tuesday. Pushpa 2's total cume at the Indian box office currently stands at Rs 641 crore net.

Pushpa 2 targets Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore finish in Hindi

The Allu Arjun movie will face a new challenge starting tomorrow in the name of Baby John; however, Pushpa 2 has nothing to lose but to dent the potential collection of its rivals. The movie is inching to hit the Rs 650 crore mark tomorrow on Christmas Day and has the potential to smash the Rs 700 crore mark by the end of its 4th weekend.

The length of its hold after the New Year will determine its future success. Currently, the movie targets a theatrical release of Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore net in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 has already bagged an All Time Blockbuster verdict. Whatever the movie is doing now, these are unheard-of numbers. However, its historic performance clearly shows the potential of the box office in India. Soon, we might have a Rs 1000 crore net film at the Hindi box office alone.

Here's The Collection Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) So Far:

Day/Week Net Hindi Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Third Saturday Rs 18 crore Third Sunday Rs 24 crore Third Monday Rs 10 crore Third Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 641 crore

