Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 19 Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie keeps strong momentum ahead of Christmas; Nets Rs 10 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been running successfully for more than two weeks and doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. Despite being a Telugu language movie, Sukumar's latest helmer recently became the highest grossing Hindi film (dubbed) of all time. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama has been maintaining a strong hold ahead of Christmas.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Fetches Rs 10 Crore On Day 19; To Receive Christmas Bonus

Pushpa 2 has been receiving all the love from its Hindi-speaking audience. The Hindi version opened to Rs 389 crore net in the first week, followed by Rs 178 crore in the second week. After an impressive earnings of Rs 52.50 crore in third weekend, Allu Arjun-starrer fetched Rs 10 crore on third Monday.

The cumulative Hindi collection of Pushpa 2 stands at Rs 629.5 crore. The dubbed version is eyeing on Rs 650 crore before the Christmas. If not, the Christmas holiday on December 25 will surely touch the figure while boosting its performance even more.

Here's The Collection Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) So Far:

Day/Week Net Hindi Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Third Saturday Rs 18 crore Third Sunday Rs 24 crore Third Monday Rs 10 crore Total Rs 629.5 crore

Pushpa 2 To Face Competition With Baby John At Hindi Box Office

Pushpa 2 has been running parallel to Vanvaas and the dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King in Hindi markets. The Hindi language release of the Pushpa sequel will lock horns with Baby John. Led by Varun Dhawan, the upcoming action thriller will be released on December 25 (Christmas Day) and is likely to earn Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film is expected to collect Rs 700 crore net by the end of its theatrical run. It has high chances of happening in the fourth weekend or New Year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

