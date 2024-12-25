Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 21 Box Office: Allu Arjun led crime-drama braves new competition; Nets a mind-boggling Rs 14 crore on Christmas day
The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 14 crore on third Wednesday, coinciding Christmas Day. Allu Arjun has reprised his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel.
The joyous occasion of Christmas has doubled the celebrations for Pushpa 2: The Rule as it continues its successful theatrical run. Led by Allu Arjun, the mass action drama showcases the follow-up story of Pushpa Raj leading his established smuggling business. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 has witnessed a box-office boost on Christmas holiday.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Collects Rs 14 Crore On Day 21; Crosses Rs 650 Crore On Christmas
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is all set to complete three weeks of its release in theaters soon. On Day 21, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 14 crore, bringing its cumulative collection to Rs 654.5 crore net in India.
The Pushpa sequel collected Rs 389 crore in the opening week. In second week, it earned Rs 178 crore and in the third week, it has fetched Rs 87.5 crore so far.
Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Language Are Mentioned Below:
|Day/Week
|Net Collections Of Pushpa 2
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Friday
|Rs 10.50 crore
|Third Saturday
|Rs 18 crore
|Third Sunday
|Rs 24 crore
|Third Monday
|Rs 10 crore
|Third Tuesday
|Rs 11 crore
|Third Wednesday
|Rs 14 crore
|Total
|Rs 654.5 crore
Can Pushpa 2 Cross Rs 100 Crore In Third Week? Allu Arjun's Film Targets Rs 750 Crore Plus Finish
Pushpa 2 will have just a little under Rs 100 crore in its third week in Hindi and that is unprecidented. With Baby John not able to get the kind of reviews and momentum that it would like, Pushpa 2 can fancy breaking many more records in its full run. The movie might get more showcasing on the day after Christmas, than the Christmas day and that tells us the whole story.
Pinkvilla wishes you a Merry Christmas.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 19 Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie keeps strong momentum ahead of Christmas; Nets Rs 10 crore