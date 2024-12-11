Throwback: When Fahadh Faasil revealed initial plans for Pushpa franchise; Allu Arjun starrer was supposed to be a web series on Netflix?

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been showing in theaters since December 5, 2024. Recently, internet users have brought back an old interview with the actor, revealing some fascinating insights about the film.

In a 2022 interview with The Cue, Fahadh Faasil revealed that he was initially approached by director Sukumar for the Allu Arjun starrer when it was supposed to be just one film. Initially, the actor’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, was supposed to enter the movie at the interval point.

In the throwback interview, the Aavesham star said, “There was no Pushpa 1, Pushpa 2, only one Pushpa. He narrated the police station scene to me first, the interval, and then my character’s part.” The actor also added that Sukumar initially wanted to tell the story of a man who has no identity and strives to achieve greatness, fulfill his mother’s dream, and overcome his childhood hardships.

At this point in the story, Fahadh’s character would appear and remind the protagonist of all the issues he faced. However, as the movie developed further, it eventually evolved into two parts, with even the possibility of a third installment.

Furthermore, Fahadh Faasil revealed back in the day that the film was initially supposed to be a web series on Netflix due to the vastness of the concept.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the title role, focuses on the story of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler. While the first installment of the movie focused on the protagonist’s rise to power, the sequel delves deeper into how he faces his foes while also dealing with his personal conflicts.

With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first installment as co-leads, the makers have also announced a third sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage , which is likely to release in six years.

