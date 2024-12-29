Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 25 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster collects Rs 11 crore on 4th Sunday; heads for Rs 750 crore net finish

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, continues to drive audiences crazy in the cinemas. The mass action drama has ended its 4th weekend on a phenomenal note.

Pushpa 2 collects Rs 11 crore on the 4th Sunday; cume stands at Rs 688 crore

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is doing wonders at the Hindi box office. The movie is inching towards Rs 700 crore net in a couple of days.

After packing a solid punch of Rs 389 crore in its first week, the mass action drama minted Rs 178 crore in the second week, followed by a strong Rs 95.50 crore in the third week. Further, it entered the fourth week by hitting Rs 6.25 crore on 4th Friday. It witnessed a significant jump over the weekend, earning Rs 11 crore on the 4th Saturday and Rs 11 crore on the 4th Sunday.

Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 688.75 crore net at the Hindi box office after 25 days of its release.

Pushpa 2 targets Rs 750 crore finish in Hindi; emerges All Time Blockbuster

Looking at the current trends, the Allu Arjun movie is targeting Rs 750 crore in its entire run at the Hindi box office. It will continue to attract the crowd for a couple of more weeks. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will not have any major competition in Hindi until its Republic Day 2025 release.

The movie has already emerged as the #1 film in Hindi, beating the previous record holder, Stree 2. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie breaks this massive record.

Here’s a look at Pushpa 2 Weekly Box Office Collection:

Day/Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Friday Rs 6.25 crore Fourth Saturday Rs 9.00 crore Fourth Sunday Rs 11.00 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 688.75 crore

