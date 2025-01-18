Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 45 Box Office: Allu Arjun's RELOADED version of historic blockbuster nets more than Game Changer on 2nd Saturday

It's been 45 days since Pushpa 2; The Rule hit the big screens and it continues to spread its charm at the box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama will soon end its theatrical run. Pushpa 2 is still among the top performers in Hindi markets. After the arrival of the reloaded version, Pushpa 2 is giving tough competition to the new releases and Game Changer is one of them. The reloaded version of the historic blockbuster has netted more than Game Changer on second Saturday.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Reloaded Version Collects Rs 50 Lakh On Day 45

The reloaded version of Pushpa 2, which features extra footage of 20 minutes, fetched Rs 50 lakh on the 45th day at the Hindi box office. The total collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is recorded as Rs 735.25 crore.

In the opening week, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 389 crore in Hindi markets. The Telugu mass action drama minted Rs 178 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 94.75 crore in the third week. The collection of the Pushpa sequel in the fourth week was recorded as Rs 49.25 crore. After earning Rs 17.30 crore in fifth week, the film stood at Rs 5.95 crore in the sixth week.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Friday Rs 50 lakh Seventh Saturday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 735.25 crore in 45 days

Game Changer Fetches Rs 35 Lakh On Second Saturday

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer struggled at Rs 35 lakh on second Saturday at the Hindi box office. The cume earnings of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political action thriller now stands at Rs 28 crore.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

