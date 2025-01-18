Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 45 Box Office: Allu Arjun's RELOADED version of historic blockbuster nets more than Game Changer on 2nd Saturday
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has earned more than Game Changer on the 45th day of its release in Hindi markets. Scroll down to read more.
It's been 45 days since Pushpa 2; The Rule hit the big screens and it continues to spread its charm at the box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama will soon end its theatrical run. Pushpa 2 is still among the top performers in Hindi markets. After the arrival of the reloaded version, Pushpa 2 is giving tough competition to the new releases and Game Changer is one of them. The reloaded version of the historic blockbuster has netted more than Game Changer on second Saturday.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Reloaded Version Collects Rs 50 Lakh On Day 45
The reloaded version of Pushpa 2, which features extra footage of 20 minutes, fetched Rs 50 lakh on the 45th day at the Hindi box office. The total collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is recorded as Rs 735.25 crore.
In the opening week, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 389 crore in Hindi markets. The Telugu mass action drama minted Rs 178 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 94.75 crore in the third week. The collection of the Pushpa sequel in the fourth week was recorded as Rs 49.25 crore. After earning Rs 17.30 crore in fifth week, the film stood at Rs 5.95 crore in the sixth week.
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Week
|Rs 5.95 crore
|Seventh Friday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Seventh Saturday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 735.25 crore in 45 days
Game Changer Fetches Rs 35 Lakh On Second Saturday
Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer struggled at Rs 35 lakh on second Saturday at the Hindi box office. The cume earnings of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political action thriller now stands at Rs 28 crore.
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.