Game Changer Day 8 Hindi Box Office: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer drops further as new films flood marketplace
Released on January 10, Game Changer earned Rs 70 lakh on eighth day of its release. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani as the leads.
After the solid performance of blockbuster film, Pushpa 2, Tollywood presented Game Changer which arrived in theaters on January 10, 2025. The political action thriller had high expectations, however, the pan-Indian film couldn't attract the audience much to step into the cinema halls. Game Changer recently completed a week of its release in theaters. In Hindi markets, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has witnessed a drop in its business after first week, as new films flooded the marketplace.
Game Changer (Hindi) Dips Even More On Day 8; No Boost On Cinema Lovers Day
Helmed by S Shankar, Game Changer opened to Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release in Hindi markets. In the first week, the business of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was recorded as Rs 26.95 crore.
After earning Rs 1.15 crore on the seventh day, S Shankar's latest helmer experienced a major loss on Day 8 as the collection dropped to Rs 70 lakh (Rs 0.7 lakh). Cinema Lovers Day couldn't help in boosting the box office performance on Friday.
The cume collection of Game Changer now stands at Rs 27.65 crore at the Hindi box office.
Day-Wise Hindi Net Collections Of Game Changer Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net Collections In Hindi
|Day 1
|Rs 7 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 6.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 7 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 70 lakh
|Total
|Rs 27.65 crore
Game Changer Faces Emergency And Azaad
The low business of Game Changer in Hindi markets was credited to the arrival of Emergency and Azaad in theaters. Released on January 17, 2025, both the movies, however, had an underwhelming responses on their respective opening days.
Game Changer In Theaters
Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
