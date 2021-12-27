EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s RRR getting postponed because of Omicron scare? Producer DVV Danayya answers

SS Rajamouli’s RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is one of the most awaited films, which is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022. However, a few reports recently claimed that the period action-drama might get postponed because of a rise in the Omicron cases. According to Telugu Bulletin, distributors of RRR’s Hindi version have reportedly asked the makers to push the release further as theatres in Maharashtra are still not operating in full capacity.

When Pinkvilla reached out to RRR producer DVV Danayya to know if they are postponing the film because of the Omicron scare, here’s what he had to say. “No. No postpone,” says Danayya, adding that the film will release on January 7. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had taken to Twitter yesterday to comment on RRR’s release in theatres amidst rising Omicron cases.

“I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON…They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE,” RGV wrote.

Meanwhile, team RRR is going all out to promote the film. Recently, Jr NTR and Ram Charan had made an appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. They will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, where they grooved on “Nacho Nacho” with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

RRR is a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries and it also features Shriya Saran and Alison Doody, among many others in pivotal roles.

