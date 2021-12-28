Pushpa vs Spider-Man : Kaun Banega Box Office Champion 2021?

We are in the final days of 2021 and there is still suspense on which will be the biggest grosser of the year. Last week, it felt like an almost closed discussion on Spider-man: No Way Home becoming the top grosser of the year, though there was 83 which had a shot on it, as it turned out it wasn’t to be. There is Jersey releasing this Friday, who knows may spring a surprise like Kabir Singh but the film is currently tracking way below Kabir Singh.

Pushpa had a big start but the Telugu version of the film faced big drops in weekdays, which sort of limited its chances to top the web-slinger, but the Hindi version of the film continues to rise and the second week holds in Telugu states were quite good as well, making the race interesting again. As of yesterday, Pushpa is leading Spider-man by Rs. 3 crores, with Monday collections being almost 40 per cent ahead. Usually, if a film is leading in total and daily collections are so far ahead, it means the leading film will win the final but here the suspense is on whether the Telugu version of Pushpa can continue to hold enough and maintain the lead. As of now, both films are projected to be around Rs. 250 crores plus when RRR releases in 10 days, it will be interesting to see which one come at the top.

Following are the top grossers at the Indian box office during the year 2021.

Sooryavanshi - Rs. 231.70 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 217 crores Approx (11 days)

Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 214 crores Approx (12 days)

Master - Rs. 209.60 crores

Vakeel Saab - Rs. 119.10 crores



The year on a whole was rather sombre and something the box office would like to forget and move on. For starters, the box office, especially for the biggest industry of the nation Bollywood, remained shut for over a year across the country. We will have more on the yearly box office in the coming days.

