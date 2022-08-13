Raksha Bandhan Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer stays low with Rs 21 crore in 3 days

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has recorded a low opening weekend of Rs 21 crore, as the film didn’t show much of a growth on Saturday. According to early estimates, the Aanand L Rai directorial has collected in the range of Rs 6.30 to 7.00 crore on Saturday, showing nominal jumps on the third day. The film opened at Rs 8.00 crore on Thursday and then dropped by around 20 percent to collect Rs 6.25 crore on Friday.

The national multiplex chains have seen a spike of about 5 to 7 percent and it’s the mass belts that will decide where the third day biz of Raksha Bandhan finally lands. These are low numbers and the next two days – Sunday and Independence Day – should enable the film to hit the half century mark by the end of opening week. The trend isn’t encouraging, but being a mass film, there is a possibility of getting some jump on Sunday and Monday.

The business of Raksha Bandhan should have been better by at-least 20 percent over the opening weekend, to lay a platform of trending in the longer run. In an optimistic scenario, the five-day extended weekend of the film will be around the Rs 40 crore mark, but that’s if it manages to show a jump of at-least 25 percent on Sunday.

Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 8.00 crore

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.30 to Rs 7.00 crore

Total: Rs 20.85 crore

The lifetime collections of Raksha Bandhan are expected to be under the Rs 70 crore mark, until and unless there is a miraculous turnaround of events from Sunday. The fate of the film was sealed with the low opening, but now, the only moral victory for Raksha Bandhan will be if it manages to surpass or does numbers similar to Laal Singh Chaddha in the long run, though the result on the verdict front wouldn’t change much. As far as overseas is concerned, Raksha Bandhan never catered to the international audience and the business can be termed negligible.

The holiday season has not helped both, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan much, though the results of both films would have been even worse without the aforementioned holiday’s in the first week. It’s time to make better and exciting content. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

