Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Week 1 India Box Office: 1997 classic nets Rs 2.75 crore in 7 days; Animes continue to find it difficult in the country

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama earned a modest Rs 2.75 crore at the Indian box office in its first week. Despite being based on India’s iconic mythological lore, the film’s underwhelming performance is attributed to it being an animated offering in a market where live-action films are generally preferred.

The animated movie, for those unversed, debuted on January 24, 2025, featuring a retelling of the Ramayana, highlighting the exile of the Hindu god Ram, the abduction of Sita, and the battle with Ravana. Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Kochi Saski, the film features the voice of Arun Govil, popular for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1980s Ramayan series. Despite the film’s revered source material, though, the film faces an uphill battle in the Indian market, where animation is still largely perceived as something meant only for children's entertainment, often considered “cartoonish” by many.

Interestingly, the film’s troubled history in India began long before its 2025 release. Initially set for a 1993 theatrical release, the film was banned due to political and communal tensions following the Babri Mosque riots. The animated depiction of Hindu gods was also reportedly viewed as an attack on Sanatan culture by conservative groups, who protested the movie’s premiere. The film was eventually released in 1997, but only after careful planning and securing a limited release due to the sensitive political climate at the time.

While the film found a following when it aired on television and was later sold on DVD, the struggle of animated films to make a substantial impact in India remains evident. Although the anime market is growing, especially in children's and young adult films, mature audiences still seem hesitant to embrace this form of storytelling, as evidenced by Ramayana’s box office results. If the legend of Rama, so deeply tied to India’s heritage, couldn't attract viewers to theaters, one might wonder what content could potentially shift the tide for anime in India.