Reese Witherspoon Turns 49: Revisiting the box office success of her most iconic film, Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon is turning 49 today, and we are celebrating her by revisiting the box office success of her most iconic film, Legally Blonde. Released in 2001, the teen drama catapulted the actress to Hollywood stardom and cemented her character, Elle Woods, as a pop culture icon.

For those who haven’t been touched by the entry, here’s a brief overview: The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School in an attempt to win her ex-boyfriend back, only to realize she will never be enough for him. The realization comes much later—after she has defied stereotypes and proven her intelligence—so the joke’s on him, as our queen ultimately finds not only closure but success of all sorts.

Directed by Robert Luketic and written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, Legally Blonde was adapted from Amanda Brown’s eponymous novel. The inspiration for Legally Blonde reportedly came from Brown’s own experience as a fashion-conscious blonde attending Stanford Law School. Marc Platt recognized the story’s potential and worked with screenwriters McCullah Lutz and Smith to adapt it for the big screen.

Luke Wilson stars as Witherspoon’s onscreen love interest, while Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge complete the cast.

Legally Blonde was an instant hit for the then-struggling MGM Distribution Co., earning USD 20 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to gross USD 95.5 million in North America and USD 45.2 million elsewhere, for a worldwide total of USD 142 million. It was made on a humble USD 18 million budget.

The overwhelming success of Legally Blonde led to a sequel, Legally Blonde 2 (2003), which continued Elle’s journey into politics. In 2009, a direct-to-DVD spin-off followed Elle’s British twin cousin. The story was also adapted into Legally Blonde: The Musical, which premiered in 2007 and enjoyed critical and commercial success.

Meanwhile, an Amazon Prime Video prequel series, Elle, is in development, likely exploring Elle Woods’ high school years.

Even 23 years later, Legally Blonde remains a cherished experience for ladies, proving that intelligence, confidence, and a fabulous wardrobe never go out of style.