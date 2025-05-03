Hit 3 Day 3 India Gross Box Office Trends: Nani starrer set to make very good gains on first Saturday

When a franchise thriller lands mid-summer and still draws crowds despite massive competition, it says one thing, content has won. HIT 3, led by Natural star Nani, didn’t wait for the weekend to get rolling. Released on Labour Day, May 1, the film wasted no time in announcing its arrival at the box office.

With an impressive revenue of Rs 21 crore from India on Day 1, the movie has set big targets for itself. On Day 2, the collection slightly declined to Rs 13.25 crore, but on Day 3, Saturday, it recovered to an estimated Rs 16 crore. Given the fact that it's a crime thriller, and how it could grab audience, the cumulative India gross might reach Rs 50 crore by the conclusion of Day 3, say predictions.

Steering the ship once again is Sailesh Kolanu, the man behind the HIT universe. With HIT 3, he doesn’t just repeat the formula but he sharpens it as a commercial masala film. The narrative dives deeper, the tension runs higher, and the storytelling feels more stylish and massy this time.

At the heart of it all is Nani, slipping into the skin of a focused cop entangled in a chilling serial murder cases. He doesn’t just act but he inhabits the character. His quiet rage, calculated moves, and simmering intensity keep the film grounded and gripping. The film is produced by Wall Poster Cinema, Nani’s own banner, which continues its streak of backing content-driven, high-concept projects.

The competition for HIT 3 got fierce on May 1st, its release day. Suriya’s Retro and Mohanlal’s Thudarum (Telugu dub) have also been fighting for space in Telugu regions, but HIT 3 hasn’t flinched. Its strong reviews, intense plot, and fan buzz have helped the film stay on track. HIT 3 didn’t just open strong but also stayed strong. Energetic promotions, a grounded star, and an audience that clearly knows what it wants. If momentum holds, this could quietly become one of the most successful thrillers of the year.

