Retro Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya starrer goes down further

It was expected to be another blockbuster in Superstar Suriya's career. But the Tamil film Retro finds itself fading away at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial opened strong with Rs 14 crore gross on Day 1, but the word-of-mouth started doing the damage. If we look at the early trends for 7th day (Wednesday) collections, it looks like Retro is going down further.

After a massive start, Retro's collections quickly dropped to Rs 6.5 crore on Day 2, followed by a slight recovery on Day 3 with Rs 7 crore. Even on its first Sunday, that's day 4 of release, Retro clocked the same Rs 7 crore. But the working weekdays started to showcase the real face of the box office. Monday saw Rs 2.5 crore, Tuesday brought in Rs 2 crore, and Wednesday is expected to bring in just Rs 1.75 crore. Compared to its opening weekend, this is a huge fall for the Suriya starrer. The total for the film stands at Rs 40.75 crore after 7 days at the Tamil Nadu box office.

As his films are known for a blend of action, suspense, and drama, many expected Karthik Subbaraj would carve another such outing. However, despite a star-studded cast and high expectations, Retro struggled to impress. While Retro tried to narrate the story of a violent man turning into a brand ambassador of non-violence, a spin that worked for films like Munna Bhai MBBS, it didn't click. Also, the nonlinear narrative affected the film's chances big time, with a confused screenplay upsetting the audience.

Compared to the straightforward, heartfelt journey of the Tourist Family, the intricate plot of Retro left viewers feeling distant.

Even though the film had a strong budget and solid production quality, thanks to Stone Bench Films, it couldn’t keep the initial excitement going. Apart from Suriya, even Pooja Hegde, the heroine, brought energy to her role but it wasn’t enough to pull the film out of its nosedive. The chemistry between the lead actors felt off, which certainly contributed to Retro’s struggles at the box office.

