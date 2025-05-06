Box Office: Tourist Family edges past Suriya-led Retro in Tamil Nadu’s Tuesday numbers; set for blockbuster run

Sometimes, cinema throws surprises no one sees coming. While big names and massive promotions often dominate headlines, it is a little film that has caught everyone’s attention in Tamil Nadu this week. Sasikumar, Simran, and Yogi Babu starrer Tourist Family, a low-profile release directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, is now slowly stealing the show. Guess what? The film is likely to beat Suriya's most hyped Retro's first Tuesday collections in the Tamil state.

Released on Labor Day alongside biggies like Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Nani’s HIT 3, and Suriya’s Retro, Tourist Family was barely on anyone’s radar. Especially in Tamil Nadu, while the buzzed-about Retro opened big and started to fade off, Tourist Family found its rhythm. It debuted with Rs 2 crore gross on Day 1, dropped slightly to Rs 1.6 crore on Friday (Day 2), but gained traction over the weekend. The film made Rs 2.8 crore from the Box Office on Saturday and an unexpected Rs 4 crore on Sunday. That's a really big achievement, a blockbuster kind.

What’s even more surprising is how this small film is closing in on Retro's weekday numbers. By Tuesday, Tourist Family is expected to equal or surpass Retro’s estimated Rs 4 crore haul in Tamil Nadu. Its previous weekend gross of over Rs 10 crore, though modest compared to Retro’s Rs 34.5 crore, is now proving more sustainable. After Retro's gross on Tuesday, the film will continue to lead from Wednesday, according to trade predictions.

Tourist Family is quietly turning into a box office surprise. If the current pace continues, trade circles expect it to easily cross Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu. That's an impressive run for a film that slipped into cinemas without much noise. What’s driving this success isn’t hype or marketing. It’s the emotional connection. First-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth has told a story that feels real and close to home. Set against the backdrop of post-pandemic challenges faced by Tamil families in Sri Lanka, the film uses warmth, humor, and heartfelt moments to pull viewers in.

While performances by M. Sasikumar and Simran are refreshingly grounded, other cast members like Yogi Babu gave the film its emotional weight. Through strong word-of-mouth and honest storytelling, Tourist Family is now leading the conversation.

