Retro UK Box Office Advances: Suriya's action film sells over 3200 Tickets in just 24 Hours

Tamil Superstar Suriya Sivakumar’s much-awaited film Retro, set to hit theatres on 1 May, is already making waves overseas. In a surprising turn, the UK box office witnessed a sharp spike, with over 3200 tickets sold within just 24 hours of advance bookings opening. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it looks like the vintage gangster drama is all set to do record-breaking feats as the release date is inching in.

Traditionally, Tamil films find their strongest markets in Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. However, Retro is breaking patterns early. Co-starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and the likes of Joju George, Jayaram, and others in key roles, the film has struck a chord with overseas Tamil audiences almost instantly, once the trailer is out.

According to reports, Suriya has seen the finished version of Retro and is ecstatic with the result. Director Karthik Subbaraj has added to the excitement by stating that Retro is not a gangster drama, even with its gritty backdrop and impressive 20+ action scenes. At its heart Retro is a love story, a classic romance wrapped in an action-packed frame, the director revealed earlier.

The road to box office dominance, however, will not be without hurdles. Retro faces strong competition from the Telugu side, with Nani’s HIT 3, directed by HIT universe fame Sailesh Kolanu, releasing on the same day. Nani is well-known for using creative marketing techniques and is doing everything in his power to get HIT 3 into Kerala, Chennai, and unexplored foreign markets. He is also a fierce competitor because of his record in overseas markets like the USA and UK, where he commands a terrific fanbase.

To the already packed release schedule, Bollywood is also adding in big names. Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is another big ticket arriving on May 1. A sequel to the 2018 hit, it is expected to grab a good chunk of the crime-thriller audience.

Even with such heavyweight competition, Retro’s overseas momentum is a positive sign for Suriya’s fans. With the right push in the next few days, the film might just script one of the most memorable openings for Tamil cinema internationally this summer.

