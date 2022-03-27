RRR Second Day Box Office: SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR & Ram Charan ROAR in Hindi with 24 crore on Saturday.

The SS Rajamouli directed RRR has gone up by around 30 percent on its second day as the film has collected Rs 24 crore at the box office, taking the two day total collection to Rs 43.25 crore. The jump has come across the country as the centres which were relatively slow on Friday, have come into action on Saturday. The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fronted actioner is headed towards an opening weekend of Rs 70 crore in Hindi, and these are phenomenal results for a film spearheaded by two relatively fresh faces for the Hindi speaking audiences.

RRR opened on a good note and being a mass film, there was always a chance of it dipping a bit on the second day, but that hasn’t happened and this is a healthy sign for the bright future of the film. There are times when South Indian films dubbed in Hindi are driven by markets like Maharashtra and CP, but for RRR (example: Pushpa), the footfalls are coming from across the nation, including Delhi NCR and Gujarat.

Basically, all the markets that are needed for a film to do big business in the long run, are showing good initial signs and if they manage to be rock solid on Monday, the movie will well be on its course to hit the Rs 200 crore mark in Hindi by the end of it’s run. The film is having very good bookings for Sunday, and the business should be anywhere in the range of Rs 27 to 30 crore. A double-digit Monday is a must for the film, as that would take its week one total upside of Rs 110 crore.

RRR has a clean run until the release of KGF 2 on April 14, and if it manages to sustain on Monday (which, it should, given that the talk is positive), the film will surprise many with the lifetime total that it has in Hindi. It needs to earn around Rs 180 crore for the stakeholders to be in the black in Hindi, and it’s not much of an uphill task given the weekend trend, the initial word of mouth and a clear run for 2 more weeks. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the box office reports on RRR.

ALSO READ: Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR has another Century-plus day in India on Saturday