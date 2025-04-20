Sachein Re-Release Opening Weekend Tamil Nadu Gross Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's rom-com continues STRONG run; collects Rs 5 crore in re-run

Thalapathy Vijay is among the biggest Superstars in Tamil cinema. The actor is soon transitioning his career from a film actor to politician. While we are awaiting his last film Thalapathy 69, Sachein released in 2005 is back in cinemas. The romantic comedy directed by John Mahendran wrapped its opening weekend on a banger note.

Sachein (Re-release) clocks Rs 5.25 crore in opening weekend

Re-released on April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, Sachein opened with a solid opening of Rs 2 crore. The movie further witnessed a nominal drop and collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2. As per estimates, Sachein continued to storm the box office in Tamil Nadu and added Rs 1.75 crore to the tally on Day 3 (Sunday). The opening weekend cume of Sachein now stands at Rs 5.25 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

This is an incredible figure for a 20-year-old movie. That too, in a time when a big-budget mass action movie is dominating the screens. For the unversed, Sachein faced a clash with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, which is running in its second week now. The mass actioner has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Ajith Kumar's career and the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025.

It will be interesting to see how Sachein performs further on the weekdays. Let's see if the movie can match the glory of Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli re-release.

Day wise box office collection of Sachein in opening weekend are as follows:-

Day Gross Tamil Collection 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 5.25 crore

Sachein in cinemas

Sachein is running in theaters nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

