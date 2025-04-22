Sachein Re-Release Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s romantic comedy clocks Rs 8.25 crore globally in its opening weekend

Sachein, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia, and Bipasha Basu, is enjoying a solid run in cinemas. Directed by John Mahendran, the romantic comedy recorded a phenomenal opening weekend in its re-release, thanks to the superstardom of Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil-language movie is set to emerge a big success in its second inning.

Sachein clocks Rs 8.25 crore globally; records second-best opening weekend

Bankrolled by V Creations, the much-loved movie returned to the big screens to mark its 20th release anniversary. It put up a total of Rs 8.25 crore gross in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Out of this, Rs 6 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone.

It collected Rs 0.55 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of India contributed around Rs 0.20 crore. The All-India opening weekend collection of Sachein stands at Rs 6.75 crore. The movie grossed around USD 175K (Rs 1.50 crore) from the international markets, bringing its weekend cume to slightly over the Rs 8 crore mark.

These are phenomenal figures for a 20-year-old movie. The romantic comedy emerged as the second-best-performing Tamil re-release movie after Ghilli, which had collected around Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend. Interestingly, both belong to Thalapathy Vijay. Sachein also faced the holdover release Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar at the box office. It will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of days, at least until the release of Suriya's Retro this weekend.

Sachein in cinemas

Sachein is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

