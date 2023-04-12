Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan final overseas box office collections; Closes at $48 million plus

Pathaan has concluded its theatrical run in the international circuit, amassing a formidable gross of $48.40 million (Rs. 396 crores). While plans to release the film in non-traditional markets, such as Japan and China, remain in the pipeline, in the traditional markets, this is the final number. The Shah Rukh Khan star vehicle has ushered in a new era of records, surpassing all-time benchmarks for the largest opening and final gross in the history of Bollywood movies in the overseas market. Dangal, with a haul of $31.20 million, had held the title for the highest grosser in traditional markets; Pathaan has eclipsed this benchmark by a whopping 55 per cent.

Pathaan Has Created New Benchmarks For Indian Films Internationally

In the preceding decade, Bollywood produced multiple films that have grossed between $20 to $30 million in overseas markets. However, these films tended to rely heavily on one or two markets, while others performed moderately well. Pathaan, however, has broken the mold by achieving remarkable success across all territories, pushing its box office numbers not just beyond $30 million but even $40 million, coming close to the $50 million milestone.

Pathaan Created All Time Records In Four Main International Markets

Pathaan set new all-time records in all four main markets i.e. North America, Gulf, United Kingdom and Australia. Moreover, even smaller markets witnessed unprecedented box office numbers. A market like Germany which typically grosses $200K for biggest Bollywood hits, went on to gross nearly a million dollars. In France, 10K admissions is a rare feat for Bollywood movies, Pathaan mobilised 28K people to cinemas.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below.

Americas - $17,790,000

United States - $11,440,000

Canada - $6,050,000

Peru - $100,000

Rest of America - $200,000

Asia/Oceania - $7,110,000

Australia - $3,300,000

Malaysia - $910,000

New Zealand - $900,000

Singapore - $560,000

Nepal - $540,000

Indonesia - $375,000

Thailand - $100,000

Rest of Asia - $425,000

Middle East and Africa - $14,980,000

UAE - $8,190,000

GCC - $3,835,000

Saudi Arabia - $1,975,000

South Africa - $330,000

Mauritius - $250,000

Africa and Rest of M.E. - $400,000

Europe - $8,520,000

United Kingdom - $5,330,000

Germany - $970,000

Nordics - $500,000

Netherlands - $460,000

France - $370,000

Belgium - $200,000

Switzerland - $160,000

Austria - $110,000

Rest of Europe - $425,000

Total - $48,400,000 / Rs. 396 crores